Meet Northamptonshire's newest police dog Phantom who has hit the ground running by finding two wanted people

A new police dog in Northamptonshire has hit the ground running by locating two wanted people.

PD Phantom, a two-year-old German Shepherd, licensed with handler PC Poole following the retirement of his previous dog PD Fama.

Since starting operational work, PD Phantom has hit the ground running, with recent successes including tracking and detaining two wanted people who had run from officers – finding them each hiding in gardens.

PC Poole said: “Phantom’s character is cheeky and boisterous, he has a good nose and enjoys playing with retired PD Fama when he clocks off shift.”

Police Dog Phantom is the newest pup on the block for Northamptonshire Police.

Dog Section Sergeant Chris Monday added: “PD Phantom had some big paw prints to fill, following on from PD Fama, but he’s settled in extremely well and is getting some excellent results with the team.

“Our dogs are our colleagues and friends, and it’s brilliant to see PD Phantom fit straight in and crack on with doing such great work.”