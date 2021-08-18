Meet famous football-playing chicken at Raunds Library's free family fun day

A footballing chicken, a marmalade-loving Peruvian bear and a floppy-eared raddish thief will be celebrated in Raunds at the town's volunteer-run library at a family fun day.

To mark the last week of the summer holidays and the last few weeks of the annual Summer Reading Challenge, children, parents and carers have been invited to a special literary event.

Northamptonshire children's author Shaun McMahon will be reading from his debut book Fowl, a story about a soccer mad chicken making it big in the world of football.

Raunds Library is hosting the fun day

Ria Jefferies on behalf of Raunds Library said: "To round off the summer and in the conclusion of the last few weeks of the Summer Reading Challenge, Raunds Library is holding a family fun day. The highlight of the event will be a chance to meet local children's author, Shaun McMahon, and find out about his book 'Fowl'."

Other activities on the day include a 'best dressed book character' fancy dress competition to win a book token, a 'pin Peter Rabbit in Mr MacGregor's garden' to win a chocolate bundle, as well as a make a Paddington Bear suitcase craft activity, a summer raffle, bean bag games - and tasty treats from the Tiger That Came For Tea cake selection.

Mr McMahon, a dad of two from Little Harrowden had always dreamt of writing his own book and achieved his dream last year with the publication of Fowl. The event runs at the library on bank holiday Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 12 noon at Raunds Library, High Street, NN96HT.

For further details call 01933623747 or email [email protected]