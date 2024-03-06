Here are eight adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

Animals in Need is currently looking after the dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity also has a wildlife unit, which is as busy as ever – it currently has more than 300 animals in its care, including hedgehogs, crows and owls.

For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs pictured which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following information about each dog in the gallery below

Rhubarb joined us from a council pound. He is a lovely big Lurcher boy who does have a hound look about him. He is good with other dogs but could not live with cats or small furries

Lilly is a Dachshund cross who will be three-years-old in June. She should be fine to live with sensible children. She does have a lot to say for herself and loves attention so a home where she will not be left for long hours is essential

Mr Kipling, a papillon mix, is looking for a new home

Princess, a chihuahua mix, is looking for a new home