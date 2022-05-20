Meet dog Duke, Northamptonshire Search & Rescue's new trainee

A former Northamptonshire police dog has started a new career as a trainee search dog for a county search and rescue team – Northamptonshire Search & Rescue.

Duke – a two-year-old German Shepherd – has already been through a rigorous training programme with Northants Police’s Dog section.

After it was decided he did not have the right drive to be a police dog, his handler and trainers thought he might do well trying out a different job.

Duke joins the team with Handler Emily Cockerill

Now he is teaming-up with new partner Emily Cockerill, a search technician and advanced medic and he’s been showing ‘fantastic aptitude and capabilities’ already.

Emily said: “I’ve been on the Northamptonshire Search & Rescue for several years and have been helping with the dog team since its inception with lead Ian Horton.

“I have acted as dog team support as well as been a missing person for both training and assessments. I am really looking forward to training my own dog. He’s already a brilliant dog at home and we have a lot of fun going out on adventures together.”

A registered veterinary nurse by day and an experienced search technician by night makes her and Duke the perfect partnership.

Duke’s new role will give continuing to support the people of Northamptonshire and help save more lives.

Sgt Chris Monday of Northamptonshire Police Dog section said: “We were really pleased to see Duke join Emily and begin training with our colleagues at Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, where we are sure he will be a great asset to the team in helping those in need.

“Duke is an amazing dog, and during his police training showed great aptitude for tracking and finding people. However, he wasn’t confident in other aspects of the work, which unfortunately were a vital requirement of a police dog.

“We would like to wish Duke and his new handler, Emily, every success and look forward to following their story as Duke establishes himself as a search and rescue dog.”

Training Duke will take about 18 months or more to qualify and meet national search standards for Lowland Rescue.