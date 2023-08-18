Swapping fry-ups for fruit has helped a Corby gran lose more than 5 stone after she piled on the pounds during lockdown, spurring her on to join a town slimming group.

Sandra Hunter, a retired head teacher, had been gaining weight over the years but it was whilst stuck at home during the Covid pandemic that things became a problem.

Living with asthma, Sandra had to isolate at home – with easy access to the kitchen and the fridge.

Sandra Hunter slimmer who dropped from a size 18 to a size 8

She said: “I was all set to retire in March 2020, fully expecting to enjoy my retirement, but on my last day the world ‘stopped’ - we were in lockdown.

"Suddenly everyone was told to stay in and I had the added complication of suffering from severe asthma, which further meant I had to be shielded. I couldn't leave my house not even to visit my elderly parents.”

Away from school and stuck in her own four walls Sandra felt lost.

She said: “My days consisted of lying in. I'd get up late and usually tuck into a fry up. Like a lot of people, I indulged more and snacked on home baking, chocolate and crisps. I wasn’t active, struggling with asthma and sciatica meant I was restricted and of course, my weight increased whilst my self-confidence declined.”

Sandra Hunter dropped to a size 8

Before gaining weight, Sandra and her husband were always socialising but as her weight crept up, she became more self conscious and increasing “despair” about her looks. They stopped going out.

She said: “I was failing to allow us the social life we deserved. I knew I owed it to both of us to get in control of my weight, but I really had no clue as to where to begin.

"It was on the lead up to Christmas 2021, when not being able to find an outfit to wear, I decided to really try and make some changes. Buying a gold pair of trousers and top in size 18, which I didn’t feel particularly glamorous in, was the turning point for me.

"Some of my friends and family had been following Slimming World - with success - so I decided in November 2021 to join Sonia's Slimming World group at the West Glebe Pavilion in Corby.”

Sandra Hunter decided to take action when she reached a size 18

With an original goal of getting down to 10 stone she achieved the target in July 2022 but it was bittersweet moment reached the week before her dad's funeral.

Sandra said: “We had lost my mum the year before and it was a very hard time. I still went to group throughout this time with encouragement from Sonia to stay and support from the group. It didn't matter if I got upset."

Still eating pasta, rice and potatoes as well as steak, chicken, and salmon, Sandra lost weight and still did not feel hungry. She reached a new target of 8st 8lbs.

She added: “Losing my parents made me realise just how precious life is - and I owed it to myself to live my best life. I'd spent too many years in a prison of my own making and I was loving the new life I was making for myself and I wanted more.

“Now my life is completely changed – from social recluse to social butterfly. My family are so proud of me, my grandson calls me Ninja Nana because I can do anything.

In November, Sandra will go on her first ever ‘girls’ holiday’ with her sister.

Slimming World consultant Sonia Mathieson said: “I am so very proud of Sandra. She has always been a warm and positive member if our Friday morning group. As it is no surprise that everyone cheered her progress stone by stone.”

Sonia’s groups take place in the Raven Hall on Tuesdays at 4.30pm and 6pm, and West Glebe Pavilion on Thursdays 5.30pm and 7pm and Fridays at 9.30am and 11am.