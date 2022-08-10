Meet 105-year-old Marjorie - who must be Kettering's oldest property landlady

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most people tend to put their feet up and enjoy a well-deserved break when they retire, but not property portfolio boss Marjorie Wright.

She’s still appointing tradespeople to carry out maintenance work, liaising with her tenants and keeping her own accounts – all at the age of 105.

The ‘incredible’ centenarian, who is believed to be the county’s oldest landlady, has lived in Kettering for her whole life.

Marjorie Wright and Bobby Singh Braich

She has been a landlady for more than 50 years and enlisted the help of lettings agency Belvoir just after her 100th birthday, at the suggestion of her daughter Eve Wilkins, after an unpleasant experience with one particular set of tenants.

Eve said: “Despite probably being the oldest lady in Kettering, she’s very much on the ball.

"She still lives independently and is very much involved with running the properties.

“She’s not daft, she goes down and checks on any work being done to make sure it’s done correctly!”

Belvoir Kettering managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “It is an absolute pleasure to work with Marjorie on her lettings portfolio.

"She is an incredible woman and a highly valued customer.