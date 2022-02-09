M&B Promotions' accountants have no answers for disappointed Wicksteed ticket holders

Like all disappointed ticket holders who had forked out for gigs at Wicksteed Park, we want to know where the money has gone.

M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing ceased operations yesterday and many people have been unable to get a refund.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds was handed over for tickets in good faith, which is not being automatically refunded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The registered address for M&B Promotions

So this morning (Wednesday) we visited the event promoter's registered address to try and find some answers.

The address of M&B Promotions is given as Unit 5 Mercia Business Village, Torwood Close, Coventry, a quiet business park to the east of Coventry, close to the university.

A total of three companies are based at the address sharing a communal entrance - Cromwell & Co Insolvency Practitioners, Liquidations Online and Hayward Accountancy Services.

When our reporter visited and rang the doorbell, the door was answered by a staff member from Cromwell & Co Insolvency Practitioners.

M&B Promotions used their accountants as their registered address

During the conversation about M&B Promotions a member of staff from Hayward Accountancy Services arrived for work.

Asked if they knew of the whereabouts of M&B Promotions staff, an employee of Hayward Accountancy Services wearing a blue branded top, said: "We are the registered address for many companies. It's common practice to have your accountant as your registered address."

She said: "It's data protection - GDPR - we can't tell you anything."