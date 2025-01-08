Mayor's indoor curling night to raise funds for Dementia UK, RBL and Rushden Sea Cadets
On February 1, people are invited to take part in the event which kicks off at 7pm.
A raffle and bar will be available on the night, with the £15 per person tickets also coming with a jacket potato.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “This is a curling night with a difference, as no ice is involved.
"This event is to raise funds for the mayor's harities, which are the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, Rushden Sea Cadets and Dementia UK. Cllr Coleman looks forward to welcoming you to an enjoyable evening.”
The charities were selected by Cllr Coleman when he took the post in May, with Dementia UK being close to him after his mother-in-law passed away last year and he said that the Sea Cadets also ‘do a lot of good work.’
Those looking to book their place should do so by emailing [email protected] by January 24.
