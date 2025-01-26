Mayor of Kettering has all the answers at BIG charity quiz in aid of local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quiz fans will be able to pit their wits at a charity event hosted by the Mayor of Kettering next month.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner will turn quizmaster for the night for the event in Barton Hall Hotel on February 7.

He will be ready with the a range of questions to test people’s general and local knowledge – while raising money for his chosen charity, Kettering Mind.

Cllr Skinner said: “I am really looking forward to asking the questions on the night – this will be a really fun evening where people get to show how much they know about Kettering.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along to support the event and help raise money for my chosen charity.”

The quiz will be held in Barton Hall Hotel from 7pm, with tickets on sale now.

Teams can be made up to a maximum of six people; smaller teams will have the opportunity to join together on the night.

Tickets cost £18, include a charcuterie sharing platter, and can be booked online at: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/mayor, or by calling 01536 697490 to book your place.