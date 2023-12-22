Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby held their Christmas carol event last week, which saw people attend in numbers.

The event took place at the community centre in Butland Road on Friday, December 15.

The festive evening saw Corby’s mayor, Leanne Buckingham, switch on the lights after which everyone sang with the choir around the tree before going inside to finish the carols.

The festive evening saw Corby’s mayor, Leanne Buckingham, switch on the lights and they were also joined by Tom Pursglove, the MP for Corby

There was an interval in the middle where Judy Caine told a ‘very funny’ version of the twelve days of Christmas which was ‘a huge hit.’

This was followed by more carols, and then into the foyer for coffee and warm mince pies while everyone listened to the Corby silver band which was ‘just spectacular’.

Both Tom and Leanne expressed deep thanks to the committee for organising such a memorable event and for all their hard work during 2023 and wished everyone in the community a very happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year.

The event took place at the community centre in Butland Road on Friday, December 15

Peter Moden, chair of Oakley Vale Community Centre said: “Huge thanks must also go to Corby Town Council for their support of this event, the kindness and generosity that they have shown towards Oakley Vale community Centre is invaluable.”

In December Peter was nominated and presented with an award from Paul Balmer, chairman of the Oakley Vale Community Association, for all his hard work within Oakley Vale.

The award centred around the fundraising, community involvement, and charitable work that he has done over the past two years.

With the help of his committee, Oakley Vale Community Centre has raised funds providing two life-saving defibrillator and bleed kit units which are now installed within the area, as well as several other community events which have taken place for the benefit of the local residents.

Peter Moden (left) receives his award from Paul Balmer (right)