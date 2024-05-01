Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hello there.

With spring finally settling in, Rushden Town Council is looking to keep to the theme of cleaning by counting on people to get involved in a town centre-wide clean-up on May 4.

In what the council is calling ‘May The Force Bin With You Litter Pick’, it is the hope that people will swap lightsabers for litter pickers from 10am until midday to help make Rushden as clean as the snow on Hoth, preventing it from turning into a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

The litter pick starts at 10am and all are welcome

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Following on from the 'Don't Rubbish Rushden' poster competition, Rushden Town Council is continuing its efforts to keep the town clean and tidy.

“Join us for a litter pick along the High Street and help make a difference. People of all ages are welcome to participate.

"Let's work together to keep Rushden tidy!”

Those attending the litter pick won’t have to complete it solo, as the town council has set a meeting point at Wilko's car park. Equipment will be provided on the day, so you won’t have to rely on the force to take part.