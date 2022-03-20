May Day date for return of Wellingborough Diggers Festival - with film, music and food

A celebration of May Day and the Wellingborough Diggers is set to return after two-year break.

On Sunday, May 1, a festival to mark the uprising of people in the town will be held at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association Centre in Rock Street.

From 6pm there will be live music, pre-booked Caribbean food, the Socialist Film Club, a licenced bar with real ale and speeches.

The Wellingborough Diggers Festival - photo courtesy of Paul Crofts

The festival is in honour of the Wellingborough residents 'Wellinborrow Diggers' who took a stand after the town was plundered for two days as a reprisal for its Royalist stance.

Gerrard Winstanley and the Wellingborough Diggers were a collection of people who, hungry and oppressed by the rich landowners, 'took land unto themselves in the name of sustaining life, not as a means of power or authority to deprive others.'

The Wellingborough Diggers Festival was established as an annual community event to remember the impoverished people of the town who moved on to common land to eke out a living.

Topping the bill is Luke Standish, a contemporary singer-songwriter from Bristol, who was lead singer in Fat Sandwich and Flamin Wet Gurus - six musicians from Bedford.

The Wellingborough Diggers Festival 2019 - picture Paul Crofts

Tickets are £5 in advance or £6 on the night (concessions/unwaged on the night £2).