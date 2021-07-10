Max Griggs' Diamonds dream in pictures

Tributes have been paid to Max Griggs, who formed Rushden & Diamonds FC, after his death was announced today (Saturday).

Max led the Diamonds on their rapid rise through the leagues, reaching the Football League within 10 years of their creation in 1992 after clinching the Conference title in 2001.

They reached the Division Three play-off final in their first season in the Football League before they won the title on the final day the following season.

Max handed the club over to the fans before its demise and would occasionally be seen watching the phoenix side, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, from the stands at Hayden Road.

Here are some pictures of Max Griggs and his Diamonds memories from the Northants Telegraph archives.

1. RIP Max Griggs. Buy photo

2. Justin Jackson celebrates with Max after the Diamonds final day of their Conference title-winning season at Chester. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/ALLSPORT Buy photo

3. Max celebrates on the Nene Park pitch after Diamonds held Leeds to a draw in the FA Cup. Credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport Buy photo

4. Max and Brian Talbot celebrate after Diamonds beat Doncaster 4-2 in the FA Cup in 1998. Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport Buy photo