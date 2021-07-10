Max Griggs' Diamonds dream in pictures
The man who formed Rushden & Diamonds has died
Tributes have been paid to Max Griggs, who formed Rushden & Diamonds FC, after his death was announced today (Saturday).
Max led the Diamonds on their rapid rise through the leagues, reaching the Football League within 10 years of their creation in 1992 after clinching the Conference title in 2001.
They reached the Division Three play-off final in their first season in the Football League before they won the title on the final day the following season.
Max handed the club over to the fans before its demise and would occasionally be seen watching the phoenix side, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, from the stands at Hayden Road.
Here are some pictures of Max Griggs and his Diamonds memories from the Northants Telegraph archives.