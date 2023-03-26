Mawsley Domestic Cleaning Services receives award for support and money raised for Kettering charities

A Mawsley business has scooped an award for its fundraising efforts.

Once a year, cleaning companies from across the UK come together for an awards event organised by the Domestic Cleaning Business Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winners of the Community Champion Award were Mawsley Domestic Cleaning Services for all the money and support they have raised for Kettering charities.

Rebecca and her sister Ria

Rebecca Johnson, owner of Mawsley Domestic Cleaning Services, alongside manager Ria Johnson and assistant manager Tara, were able to raise a total of £1,300 for Cancer Research and £650 for Mind charity over the past couple of years.

Rebecca and her team also gathered donations and organised a successful raffle for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice, KGH and Kettering Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca felt that winning this award was further proof of the fact that what they are doing is making a difference.

She said: “It was amazing to win community champion of the year.

Rebecca with the award

"It was nice to finally be recognised for what we do to help charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What all the money we have raised has shown, especially during the cost of living crisis, is that working towards a good cause can bring a lot of people together.

"People still want to look after each other.

"My staff all volunteered their own hours which goes to show how passionate they are about the charities that they chose to help.

The award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They put in countless hours to organise a Christmas Zumba for KGH and a raffle event for Cransley Hospice, to make sure that charity staff had an amazing time.”

The next step for Rebecca is to team up with local businesses so that she can continue the work that she has been doing on a larger scale.

She said: “It has always been us doing it on our own.

"I would love to get to a point where we have a whole community of people raising money for local charities in Kettering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a story and would like to share it with the Northants Telegraph, you can do this by submitting it via our website.