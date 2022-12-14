Mawsley Cleaning Service raises the Christmas spirit for Kettering Mind

A cleaning company is raising money for Kettering Mind with a raffle to win a wheelbarrow of booze.

Rebecca Johnson, an employee of Mawsley Cleaning Services, has been working with her colleagues to raise money for Mind, a charity that supports people suffering from poor mental health.

Having originally lived in Kettering before moving to Mawsley, Rebecca is familiar with the town, but only recently became aware that it is home to a branch of the mental health charity.

Rebecca Johnson has been raising money for Kettering Mind

She said: “What I really want is to raise awareness of the charity because with the impact of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, some people are really struggling and need to know that help is out there.”

Mind is an independent charity which means it is responsible for its own funding and relies on donations from the public.

Given that there is a current economic crisis, donations are getting hard to come by.

Rebecca and the team at Mawsley Cleaning Services decided to step up and help bridge the gap between Mind and money.

The wheelbarrow of booze

She said: “We organised a raffle for the public to get involved in and managed to raise over £550 for the charity, which I think is amazing.

"We received so many donations from local pubs, cafés and local businesses. It really goes to show how much care and support can be brought to the surface.

“We have also organised a free raffle for the charity staff which will be taking place on December 20.”

However, this is not the first time Rebecca has helped a local charity through fundraising.

In 2019 she raised money for Kettering Food Bank, followed by KGH Care of the Elderly department in 2020 and Cransley Hospice in 2021.

She said: “This year I also raised money for Cancer Research UK in April as a way of honouring one of our clients who had cancer and sadly passed away.

"I trained for eight months to take part in a boxing match. I didn’t win unfortunately but we managed to raise £1,300 for the charity.

