Maternity Wellbeing Festival at Kettering General Hospital for parents-to-be and new families

A Maternity Wellbeing Festival is being held at Kettering General Hospital this month to support parents-to-be and new families.

The event is being held at the Recreation Hall (The Hall@kgh) next to car park B at Kettering General Hospital on Thursday, August 24, from 6pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being organised by KGH’s health and wellbeing midwife Saffron Hives.

The Maternity Wellbeing Festival is taking place on August 24

She said: “This is a drop-in event that welcomes everyone, whether families are expecting, or are new parents, and is one of a number of events we are organising to support our service users.

“It offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a new-born infant.

“People will be able to find out about more about things like breastfeeding, exercise during pregnancy – such as yoga and aqua natal – along with an opportunity to meet representatives from the organisations which are available to support families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stands include Maternity Voices, Flourishing Babies, Strong Start, Milk and You, Smoking Cessation, Physical Activity in Pregnancy, the Mental Health Team, Physiotherapy, Midwifery Advocates, Breastfeeding and Health Visitors.

Free car parking in car park B is available and a voucher (to present at the car parking office in car park A) will be inside a tote bag containing various free items available at the event.

The event is free but ticketed through Eventbrite and people are asked to signal their attendance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/668220835507?aff=oddtdtcreator

On Tuesday, August 29 the hospital is also organising personalised 30-minute health and wellbeing sessions with the health and wellbeing midwife.