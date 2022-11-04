An elderly Finedon resident who answered her door on Halloween was shoved out of the way and robbed by two masked men.

The two men had knocked on the house in Well Street between 7.30pm and 8pm.

When she answered the pair barged into her home and stole a landline phone and house keys.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an elderly lady was robbed in Well Street, Finedon.

“The incident happened on Monday, October 31, between 7.30pm and 8pm, when two males wearing face masks, gloves and dark clothing knocked on the lady’s door and then proceeded to push past her into her home, stealing a landline phone and house keys.”