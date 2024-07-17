MaSh summer charity ball raises more than £5,000 for The Compassionate Friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dance studio has helped raise more than £5,000 with a summer ball in aid of a charity which supports bereaved parents.

MaSh dance and The Compassionate Friends (TCF) held a summer charity ball on Friday (July 12) at the Best Western Hotel in Corby.

Pete Long from the charity said they hit their target of £5,000 with the total raised now approaching £6,000.

Kettering’s deputy mayor, Cllr Alexander Evelyn, was among those who attended the fundraiser.

The Allstars cabaret dancers

He described the quality of the dancing as ‘stellar’ and added: “Clearly it’s a fine dancing school.”

Cllr Evelyn helped present numerous dance awards to pupils during the evening.

TCF CEO Carolyn Brice as well as principal and founder of the Kettering and district TCF group, Carol Keach BEM, were delighted to have Cllr Evelyn there and for him to learn more about what the charity offers in support of bereaved parents.

The Allstars cabaret was organised by MaSh dance teacher Lisa Jones and the special MaSh award was presented by the deputy mayor to Karen Dines.

The award presentation to Karen

Music was provided by The Ashby Dance Band.

TCF is a charitable organisation of bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents dedicated to the support and care of other similarly bereaved family members who have suffered the death of a child or children from a month old and and from any cause.

For more information about their work visit the website.

For more details about MaSh and its dance lessons across Northamptonshire, visit its website here.

They offer dance lessons in ballroom, Latin American, salsa, rock ‘n’ roll, Argentine Tango, sequence and street to all ages, every day of the week.