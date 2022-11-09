A much-loved soap star will swap Weatherfield’s cobbles for the flagstones of Market Place when she launches Kettering’s Christmas festivities.

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the long-running ITV series, will take to the stage to flick the switch.

The town centre will be transformed into a winter wonderland with entertainment kicking off at 4pm with rides, stalls and performances outside and a festive fair in St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

Samia Longchambon who plays Maria Connor in Coronation Street

The Corrie and Dancing on Ice Star said: “I’m really looking forward to being in Kettering to help switch the Christmas lights on and kickstart the festivities this year! Thanks for having me.”

Kettering’s Christmas switch on event will run until 8pm, hosted by radio station Shire Sounds on Thursday, November 24.

The town’s festive celebrations will include live performances from Starlight Dance and No Angels band on stage, plus Kettering Lions’ Santa Sleigh and street performers.