Tonnes of manure and a hedgerow have been destroyed in a fire in a Northamptonshire village.

Emergency services were called to a farm in Dusthill Road, Brigstock, shortly after 7pm yesterday evening (August 26) to reports of a blaze.

The fire, that is believed to have started accidentally, may burn for several more days and residents have been warned they may still be affected by smoke.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 7pm yesterday evening (August 26) to reports of a hedgerow and manure heap on fire at a farm on Dusthill Road in Brigstock.

Dusthill Road. Brigstock Google/ Firefighters file pictures/NFRS

“Two crews from Corby attended the scene and put out the fire in the hedgerow to prevent it spreading further, while the manure heap, which was approximately 250 tonnes, was left to burn in a controlled manner.

“Crews will be conducting intermittent checks of the site over the next few days to ensure it is safe and dampen down any hotspots if needed. The fire was believed to have started accidentally.

“People living in the village and surrounding areas that may still be affected by smoke from the fire are advised to continue keeping their windows and doors shut.”