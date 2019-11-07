Manchester-based Corby councillor stands down

Rob McKellar has decided now is the right time to leave Corby Council.

Last week Rob McKellar said he would not be going yet, but now that a general election has been called he has decided to give his resignation to the authority and a by-election will be held.

This means that Weldon and Gretton residents will be putting a cross in the box for a new Corby councillor as well as their preferred member of parliament, at the general election on Thursday, December 12th.

The councillor said the extra two years of public service asked of Corby councillors due to the unitary reorganisation plans had had a bearing on his decision.

He said:“I am very sad to be stepping down, however, this term of office was supposed to end in May 2019. Whilst I am still very able to represent constituents through the use of technology, attending at meetings is now a much bigger challenge than it has ever been. The coming General Election gives me an opportunity to exit whilst minimising the cost to the taxpayer and I think it is appropriate that I take that opportunity.”

The councillor, who was first elected in 2011 says his achievements while an opposition councillor included setting up the Corby tourism board, helping residents set up the Priors Hall Residents Association, exposing the Tesco undervalue land sale and the Corby Cube overspend and fighting against the Brookfield Waste Plant planning application.

He moved to Manchester recently, after previously living in Milton Keynes due to work commitments.