Man with links to Wellingborough, Kettering and Northampton wanted after breach of licence conditions

Mlemi Kayani, 52, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and urge anyone who knows where he is to get in touch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Mlemi Kayani, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

"He has links to Wellingborough, Kettering and Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mlemi Kayani is of no fixed address, however has links to Wellingborough, Kettering and Northampton

“Anyone who has seen Mlemi or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information should quote incident number 25000486974 when providing any information.