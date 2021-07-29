Man with links to Rushden area being sought by police
A man with links to the Rushden area is being sought by Northamptonshire Police after he failed to appear at court earlier this year.
37-year-old Daniel Melvin Goodchild had been due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in March 2021.
Anyone who knows where he is has been urged to tell the police.
A spokesman for the Force said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 37-year-old Daniel Melvin Goodchild, who has links to the Rushden area.
"A warrant for his arrest was issued by Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he failed to appear before the bench on March 18 this year.
"Goodchild was due before the courts after being charged with causing criminal damage to property after an incident in Rushden on August 23, last year.
"Anyone who sees Goodchild, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000152673."