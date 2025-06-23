Man with links to Desborough wanted by police after failing to attend court
Wright, who has links to Desborough as well as Brighouse in West Yorkshire, and Accrington in Lancashire, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help locate Ethan Wright who is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court.
“Wright, aged 29, has links to Brighouse, Accrington in Lancashire and Desborough Northamptonshire.
“Anyone with information which may assist in locating Wright is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101quoting reference number 13250122970.
“Alternatively, you can contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”