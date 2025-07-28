Man with links to Corby wanted by police after failing to appear at court in connection with assault and intentional strangulation allegations

A man with links to Corby is wanted by police after failing to appear at court in connection with assault and intentional strangulation allegations.

Officers from Northants Police are appealing for help to locate Dmitrijs Nazarovs who had been due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 15.

Nazarovs, 34, who has links to Corby, was due in court in connection with allegations of assault and intentional strangulation, that took place in March this year.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Can you help us locate 34-year-old Dmitrijs Nazarovs? He is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 15.

Wanted - Dmitrijs Nazarovs /Northants Police

“Anyone who has seen Nazarovs, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101. Or, if you prefer, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 25000413234 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”