Man with 'distinctive limp' breaks into Corby businesses with angle grinder and steals goods worth £10,000

Police have launched an appeal for information

By Sam Wildman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT

A man with a ‘distinctive limp’ used an angle grinder to break into three Corby units before fleeing with goods worth £10,000.

Today (March 24) police launched an investigation after the incident on the Weldon North Industrial Estate on Saturday, March 4.

Between midday and 4.15pm a man broke the locks of the units in Lammas Courtyard and conducted an untidy search of each property before stealing items.

Police are investigating
A police spokesman said: “The offender is believed to be a white male with a distinctive limp.

"He was wearing a black fleece, grey trousers and a white hat which had a light on the front. He left the area in a white Transit-style van, which had a missing rear alloy wheel trim.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may recognise the description of the offender or vehicle.

“Witnesses or anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

