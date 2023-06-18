News you can trust since 1897
Man who sexually assaulted Corby girl imprisoned for more than four years

The girl was forced to give evidence after he pleaded not guilty
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Steven FullerSteven Fuller
Steven Fuller

A 51-year-old man who seriously sexually assaulted a young girl in Corby has been jailed.

Steven Fuller, of Field Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, was handed a sentence of four years and three month, for the assault on a girl of primary school age in Corby.

Fuller appeared before His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo on Friday (June 16) for sentencing after a jury found him guilty following of two counts of assault, and failed to reach a verdict on a third. The girl had to give video evidence because Fuller pleaded not guilty.

The court heard a victim impact statement from the girl’s mother who said the whole process had been ‘extremely hard’ on her and her daughter.

She said: “It’s been beyond awful for both of us.”

The court was told Fuller, who wore a blue suit for his hearing, has no previous convictions and continued to deny his guilt.