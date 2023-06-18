Man who sexually assaulted Corby girl imprisoned for more than four years

Steven Fuller

A 51-year-old man who seriously sexually assaulted a young girl in Corby has been jailed.

Steven Fuller, of Field Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, was handed a sentence of four years and three month, for the assault on a girl of primary school age in Corby.

Fuller appeared before His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo on Friday (June 16) for sentencing after a jury found him guilty following of two counts of assault, and failed to reach a verdict on a third. The girl had to give video evidence because Fuller pleaded not guilty.

The court heard a victim impact statement from the girl’s mother who said the whole process had been ‘extremely hard’ on her and her daughter.

She said: “It’s been beyond awful for both of us.”