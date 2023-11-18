Man who had full vehicle service at Corby garage drove off without paying

Brian Timothy Joyce tried to rip off Lodge Tyres in Corby. Image: Google

A Corby man who treated himself to a full car service and repairs at a local garage neglected to pay for the work just before Christmas last year.

He asked for a full service and for replacement parts to be fitted to his car at Lodge Tyres in Pilot Road.

But when it came to paying the bill, 25-year-old Brian Timothy Joyce, from Dunlop Close in Corby, refused to pay the £250.

He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 13) to face a single charge of theft.

Magistrates ordered Joyce to pay back the cash to the garage and was given a community order which includes 15 rehabilitation requirement days.

No order was made for costs due to Joyce’s lack of means but he was made to pay a £114 victim surcharge at a rate of £20 per month.