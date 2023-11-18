Man who had full vehicle service at Corby garage drove off without paying
A Corby man who treated himself to a full car service and repairs at a local garage neglected to pay for the work just before Christmas last year.
He asked for a full service and for replacement parts to be fitted to his car at Lodge Tyres in Pilot Road.
But when it came to paying the bill, 25-year-old Brian Timothy Joyce, from Dunlop Close in Corby, refused to pay the £250.
He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 13) to face a single charge of theft.
Magistrates ordered Joyce to pay back the cash to the garage and was given a community order which includes 15 rehabilitation requirement days.
No order was made for costs due to Joyce’s lack of means but he was made to pay a £114 victim surcharge at a rate of £20 per month.
Joyce has a previous conviction for knife-carrying.