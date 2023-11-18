News you can trust since 1897
Man who had full vehicle service at Corby garage drove off without paying

Brian Joyce was before the courts
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 18th Nov 2023
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Brian Timothy Joyce tried to rip off Lodge Tyres in Corby. Image: GoogleBrian Timothy Joyce tried to rip off Lodge Tyres in Corby. Image: Google
Brian Timothy Joyce tried to rip off Lodge Tyres in Corby. Image: Google

A Corby man who treated himself to a full car service and repairs at a local garage neglected to pay for the work just before Christmas last year.

He asked for a full service and for replacement parts to be fitted to his car at Lodge Tyres in Pilot Road.

But when it came to paying the bill, 25-year-old Brian Timothy Joyce, from Dunlop Close in Corby, refused to pay the £250.

He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 13) to face a single charge of theft.

Magistrates ordered Joyce to pay back the cash to the garage and was given a community order which includes 15 rehabilitation requirement days.

No order was made for costs due to Joyce’s lack of means but he was made to pay a £114 victim surcharge at a rate of £20 per month.

Joyce has a previous conviction for knife-carrying.