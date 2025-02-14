Police officers are hunting a 25-year-old man in connection with allegations of drugs, criminal damage, assault and violence on Christmas Day in Barton Seagrave.

They have appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Oliver Miles, who has links to the Kettering area.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 25-year-old in connection with an allegation of possession with intent to supply drugs, criminal damage, assault causing actual bodily harm and violence to secure entry at a residential address in Barton Seagrave, on Christmas Day last year.

“Anyone who has seen Miles or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Those with information should quote incident number 24000763706 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.