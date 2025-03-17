Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery took place in Oundle on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in or around West Street in Oundle between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on Friday, March 14 are asked to come forward with information.

Police describe the man as white, in his 50s, and about 5ft 8in and of a slim build with short dark hair. They say he was wearing black trousers and a long-sleeved sweater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought following an attempted burglary at a residential property in which the offender parked his vehicle outside the address before putting a key in the front door lock to try to open the door.

West Street, Oundle, Source: Google Maps

“He then went back to his vehicle and returned to the property with a set of ladders. However, it is believed that he didn’t gain access to the premises.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or a vehicle which looked ‘out of place.’

Those with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote incident number 25000149285 when providing any information.