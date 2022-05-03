Man verbally abused, kicked and punched in Corby assault

A man was verbally abused, punched and then repeatedly kicked by a pair of thugs in Corby between 7.45pm and 8.20pm on Saturday, April 30.

The man, in his 50s, was walking along Harrogate Court when two men in a car shouted abuse at him.

As he made his way towards Skipton Close the two men got out of the car and, after one punched him in the face causing him to fall, the pair repeatedly kicked him.

Stock picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The men, who were both white and aged in their 20s or 30s, then got back into the car which drove off towards Skipton Close.