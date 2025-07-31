Man used rusty garden spike to steal cash and jewellery from Kettering home

Jewellery worth £500 was taken during a burglary at St Mary’s Road in Kettering.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon (July 29) between 1pm and 1.30pm, saw an unknown offender scale the back gate of a Kettering home and forced open a small top window with a rusty garden spike. Once the man had gained entry to the property, jewellery and £500 in cash were stolen.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, of a slim build, wearing all black clothing with the hood up.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those with information that could assist police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000444617, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.