Man to appear in court this morning charged with murder after woman found strangled in Burton Latimer
Paul Knight, of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, June 16, charged with one count of murder.
Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) are continuing their investigation into the woman’s death, with formal identification due to take place later today.
A post-mortem has shown the woman found dead in a house in Donnington Road Burton Latimer died as a result of application of pressure to her neck.
Officers discovered the body of the woman in her 30s, after a man was involved in a collision in Folley Way at around 3.30pm on Friday, June 13.
A forensic post-mortem carried out on Saturday, June 14, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as ‘applied pressure to the victim’s neck’.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s next of kin as the investigation progresses.
Enquiries have shown neither the woman nor the arrested man were previously known to police.
A police presence remains in the Burton Latimer area, with Neighbourhood Policing Teams providing community support and reassurance.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of EMSOU, said: “While we’re not yet able to formally name the victim, our family liaison officers are supporting her family and keeping them up to date on our progress is our priority.
“This is a fast-moving investigation dedicated to finding the answers they need, and I’d like to offer reassurance that we continue to treat this as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
“I would like to thank all those witnesses who have already spoken to us, and ask anyone who may have information but has yet to speak to us to come forward.”
The woman’s family have repeated their request for privacy at this devastating time.
Anyone with information which could assist detectives, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/KNn72 and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Quote reference number 25000343828.