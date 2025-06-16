Man to appear in court this morning charged with murder after woman found strangled in Burton Latimer

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in Burton Latimer on Friday (June 13).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Knight, of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, June 16, charged with one count of murder.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) are continuing their investigation into the woman’s death, with formal identification due to take place later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem has shown the woman found dead in a house in Donnington Road Burton Latimer died as a result of application of pressure to her neck.

Murder Investigation - Police outside the house in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer /National World

Officers discovered the body of the woman in her 30s, after a man was involved in a collision in Folley Way at around 3.30pm on Friday, June 13.

A forensic post-mortem carried out on Saturday, June 14, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as ‘applied pressure to the victim’s neck’.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s next of kin as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries have shown neither the woman nor the arrested man were previously known to police.

Murder Investigation - Police outside the house in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer /National World

A police presence remains in the Burton Latimer area, with Neighbourhood Policing Teams providing community support and reassurance.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of EMSOU, said: “While we’re not yet able to formally name the victim, our family liaison officers are supporting her family and keeping them up to date on our progress is our priority.

“This is a fast-moving investigation dedicated to finding the answers they need, and I’d like to offer reassurance that we continue to treat this as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank all those witnesses who have already spoken to us, and ask anyone who may have information but has yet to speak to us to come forward.”

The woman’s family have repeated their request for privacy at this devastating time.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/KNn72 and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote reference number 25000343828.