Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Would-be robbers threatened a man in Corby’s West Glebe Park who was slashed and threatened by two masked men in a night-time attack.

The attack took place at around 9.55pm on Tuesday, August 20, when the victim was in the park, off Cottingham Road, and was approached by two men who threatened him as they told him to hand over his belongings.

When the man refused, the pair assaulted him, resulting in the victim suffering a slash wound to his arm before he was able to escape and leave the park. The injury required medical attention but did not need stitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The first suspect is described as male wearing a face covering, blue hoodie, black trousers, red Nike shoes and black gloves.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery

“The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a balaclava, black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

“Officers investigating the attempted robbery are appealing for information and witnesses, and want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000497734 with information.