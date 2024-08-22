Man threatened and slashed in Corby park robbery attempt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The attack took place at around 9.55pm on Tuesday, August 20, when the victim was in the park, off Cottingham Road, and was approached by two men who threatened him as they told him to hand over his belongings.
When the man refused, the pair assaulted him, resulting in the victim suffering a slash wound to his arm before he was able to escape and leave the park. The injury required medical attention but did not need stitches.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The first suspect is described as male wearing a face covering, blue hoodie, black trousers, red Nike shoes and black gloves.
“The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a balaclava, black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves.
“Officers investigating the attempted robbery are appealing for information and witnesses, and want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000497734 with information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.