Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car hits tree in Desborough
The incident happened this morning (February 5) at about 8am when, for reasons not yet known, the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa van travelling east left the road onto the verge and collided with a tree.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The driver – a 56-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
It is believed that the air ambulance was among the emergency services who attended the incident on the route that links Stoke Road to Harborough Road.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000070841 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.