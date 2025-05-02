Man taken to hospital with head injury after Irthlingborough assault
At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 30, police were alerted to man who had sustained a head injury in an alleyway next to Spinney Gardens park, off the High Street. The man says he was assaulted.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the circumstances in which a man was injured in Irthlingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.
“Police attended and found a man in his 30s who said he had just been assaulted, resulting in a head wound which required hospital treatment.”
Those with information about the incident that could assist police with their investigation, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 by quoting the reference number 25000248286.
