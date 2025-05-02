Man taken to hospital with head injury after Irthlingborough assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who says he was assaulted in Irthlingborough town centre was left with a head injury requiring hospital treatment, and police are asking for those with information to come forward.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 30, police were alerted to man who had sustained a head injury in an alleyway next to Spinney Gardens park, off the High Street. The man says he was assaulted.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the circumstances in which a man was injured in Irthlingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.

“Police attended and found a man in his 30s who said he had just been assaulted, resulting in a head wound which required hospital treatment.”

Police received reports on Wednesday, April 30

Those with information about the incident that could assist police with their investigation, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 by quoting the reference number 25000248286.