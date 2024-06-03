Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was taken to hospital after his car crashed into the central reservation of the A14 on Sunday (May 2).

The single-vehicle incident took place just before 3.30pm involving a grey/silver Ford Focus travelling eastbound between Junctions 8 and 9 near Kettering.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 2), involving a grey/silver Ford Focus which for unknown reasons collided with the central reservation.