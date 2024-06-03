Man taken to hospital following A14 crash near Kettering
and live on Freeview channel 276
The single-vehicle incident took place just before 3.30pm involving a grey/silver Ford Focus travelling eastbound between Junctions 8 and 9 near Kettering.
Both eastbound lanes were closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 2), involving a grey/silver Ford Focus which for unknown reasons collided with the central reservation.
“The driver – a man – was taken to University Hospital Coventry. The road was closed at Junction 7. The carriageway reopened shortly before 5.20pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.