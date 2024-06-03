Man taken to hospital following A14 crash near Kettering

By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:48 BST
A driver was taken to hospital after his car crashed into the central reservation of the A14 on Sunday (May 2).

The single-vehicle incident took place just before 3.30pm involving a grey/silver Ford Focus travelling eastbound between Junctions 8 and 9 near Kettering.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 2), involving a grey/silver Ford Focus which for unknown reasons collided with the central reservation.

“The driver – a man – was taken to University Hospital Coventry. The road was closed at Junction 7. The carriageway reopened shortly before 5.20pm.”

