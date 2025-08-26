Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision on the A6 near Finedon

Police have confirmed a man was taken to hospital following a crash on the A6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6 saw significant delays this morning after reports of an incident at about 11am. Emergency services attended the scene, and the road between Finedon and Irthlingborough was temporarily closed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A6 Diamond Way, Irthlingborough, shortly before 11.10am today (Tuesday, August 26).

"A male driver has been taken to hospital.”

The road has since re-opened.