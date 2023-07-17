Man suffers fractured finger and puncture wounds after Corby dog bite incident

A man was left with a fractured finger and puncture wounds after being bitted by a dog in Corby.

The incident happened in Harris Road between 4.45pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday, July 4, when a man and his son were approached by a grey American Bulldog type dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog jumped up at the man who fell backwards, and the dog then bit him several times on his hand causing the fractured finger and puncture wounds.

The incident happened in Harris Road, on Tuesday, July 4

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, who is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.