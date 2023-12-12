Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man successfully completed a six-day trek in support of Dementia UK last month, finishing his marathon effort in Wellingborough.

Setting off on November 14 from his home in Sea Palling, Norfolk, James Draper’s journey across the country was completed when he reached his father’s nursing home on November 19.

He said: “It was emotional, there were a lot of people, friends and family that came out to support me, which was quite overwhelming really.

"Even through the whole thing, the support I had was just amazing.

"I know a lot of people can relate to it, it’s not just affected my dad and grandad and grandma and so on, it’s how it affects you and everyone around you.

“The way it brought everyone together, it’s what I wanted to do, to raise that awareness.

"A big ‘thank you’ to my wife, my close family and everyone that has supported me and jumped on it, it’s been fantastic.”

James, 41, lives in Norfolk but is formerly of Northamptonshire, and walked to the home he frequently visits to see his 76-year-old father, who was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

Running has been a hobby for a while, but James admits that the challenge he took on in November ‘took its tool’ on his body as 140 miles were covered mainly through villages and by using running trails in rural areas.

He added: “Some days were pretty horrific to be honest.

"The first couple of days were okay because adrenaline was carrying me through and it was quite exciting, and then the middle section where I was on my own was the tough bit.

"The last couple of days I had friends and family meet up and do little stints with me which dragged me through.”

A JustGiving page was set up to raise funds for the charity, and after James’ initial goal of £500 was raised to £750 following a strong start, the total has continued to skyrocket, with it currently sitting at £3,881.

Speaking about the money raised, James said: “It’s amazing, absolutely amazing.”