A man in his forties was stabbed in an assault in Irthlingborough on Tuesday (September 3).

The man was seriously assaulted in High Street, close to the junction with Lees Street and Baker Street.

Officer from Northants Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack that took place between 10pm and 11pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened on Tuesday, September 3, between 10pm and 11pm, when the man was attacked by a large group of males, resulting in him sustaining a stab wound.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000526635.

Two 15-year-old boys and one 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Please note: This story has been updated following new information provided to us by Northants Police