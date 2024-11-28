Man slashed in Corby town centre after anti-social behaviour by youths

A man has been slashed in Corby town centre after an incident of anti-social behaviour.

The incident began in Elizabeth Street when residents reported anti-social behaviour by a group of youths.

Sometime later a man suffered a non-life-threatening slash-type injury during another incident of anti-social behaviour by the group.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A report was made shortly after 6.50pm on November 27 regarding anti-social behaviour by a group of youths in Elizabeth Street, Corby, with the incident then moving into Stuart Road.

"A man suffered a non-life-threatening slash-type injury during the incident, with enquiries under way into what happened.

"Anyone with relevant information can call 101 quoting incident number 24000707251.”