Man slashed in Corby town centre after anti-social behaviour by youths
The incident began in Elizabeth Street when residents reported anti-social behaviour by a group of youths.
Sometime later a man suffered a non-life-threatening slash-type injury during another incident of anti-social behaviour by the group.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A report was made shortly after 6.50pm on November 27 regarding anti-social behaviour by a group of youths in Elizabeth Street, Corby, with the incident then moving into Stuart Road.
"A man suffered a non-life-threatening slash-type injury during the incident, with enquiries under way into what happened.
"Anyone with relevant information can call 101 quoting incident number 24000707251.”