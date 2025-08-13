Man seriously injured in alleged serious assault outside Corby pub

A man has been left with a seriously injured arm after an alleged assault outside a Corby pub.

Witnesses are being sought after the man was seriously injured outside the Chequered Flag pub in Causeway Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, July 31.

A 30-year-old man from Chesterfield was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “Two white men aged 23-30 were involved in the altercation, which saw both men run off across Gretton Brook Road towards the Rockingham Leisure Park.

The Chequered Flag pub in Causeway Road Corby /Google

“A 30-year-old man from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000449751 when providing any information.