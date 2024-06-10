Man seen running from scene of late night crash with three cars and camera pole in Geddington
Residents who came out to help described what they saw as ‘carnage’ in Kettering Road and, instead of stopping to be assisted, the man ran off down Queen Street.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Shortly before 1.10am on Saturday, June 8, we received reports that a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with three parked cars and a safety camera pole in Queen Street, Geddington. The driver had left the scene.
“A man wearing a white T-shirt and jeans was seen running towards the centre of the village, but it is unclear whether he was connected to the incident.
“The car was recovered.”
