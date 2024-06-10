Man seen running from scene of late night crash with three cars and camera pole in Geddington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who crashed a car into a camera pole and three vehicles is thought to have run from the scene in Geddington after residents were alerted by noise.

Residents who came out to help described what they saw as ‘carnage’ in Kettering Road and, instead of stopping to be assisted, the man ran off down Queen Street.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Shortly before 1.10am on Saturday, June 8, we received reports that a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with three parked cars and a safety camera pole in Queen Street, Geddington. The driver had left the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man wearing a white T-shirt and jeans was seen running towards the centre of the village, but it is unclear whether he was connected to the incident.