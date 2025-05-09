Man robbed by gang armed with flick knife on quiet Kettering estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man walking along a street on a quiet Kettering estate has been robbed at knife point.

Witnesses are being sought after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Newstead Court, Kettering, on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5).

The incident occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm, when the man in his 30s was approached by three men and threatened with a flick knife. The victim handed over his cash and the men walked off.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The offender, who had the knife, is described as mixed race, in his mid-20s, about 6ft 1in with short black curly hair. He was wearing a maroon Nike tracksuit.

Newstead Walk, Kettering/Google

“The second offender was white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 9in with short black hair. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and carrying a Jordan man-type bag.

“The third offender was also white, in his mid-late 20s, about 6ft of a slim build with ginger hair. He was wearing jeans and a black jumper with white stripes.”

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have video of the three males on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage in the area near Newstead Court at the time of the incident.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote incident number 25000259131.