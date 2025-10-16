Man robbed at knifepoint of cash and e-scooter then assaulted again for mobile phone in Kettering street

A man has been robbed at knifepoint of cash and his e-scooter then assaulted again for his mobile phone in Kettering.

The victim was approached by three men outside the Premier shop in Rockingham Road at about 2.15am on Wednesday, October 15.

They threatened him with a knife and stole his e-scooter and cash before riding off on it.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "As the man continued walking along Rockingham Road towards the town centre, one of the males approached him again. This time assaulting him and stealing his mobile phone.

Premier shop, Rockingham Road, Kettering /Google

"Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have inadvertently captured either robbery on dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/YGiPs and https://orlo.uk/fmNd8

Quote incident number 25000604989 when providing any information.

Three men – aged 23, 21 and 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.