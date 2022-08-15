Man robbed after being assaulted in Corby town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was assaulted, knocked to the floor and robbed by a man in an attack in Corby town centre.

The victim, in his 50s, was outside Thursfields Pharmacy in Corporation Street between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday, August 9, when he was attacked and had money stolen from his pocket.

His attacker, a white man, then walked off towards the woods behind Corby’s swimming pool.

A 35-year-old man from Corby has been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened near to the town’s main bus stops and taxi rank and would have been busy at this time of day. Anyone who travelled along George Street between the stated times is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender fleeing the scene.”