Man produces knife in attempted robbery on busy Kettering main road

Police have appealed for witnesses
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
An assailant produced a knife in an attempted robbery in Kettering’s Stamford Road.

The victim, in his 30s, was approached by another man as he walked towards the junction with Pipe Lane between 6.30am and 6.40am on Wednesday, September 27.

Police said that, after the victim refused to hand over money, the suspect produced a knife.

Police file picturePolice file picture
A police spokesman said: “The man, who was white, about 5ft 6in and of a medium build, asked for money but when the victim refused, the suspect produced a knife and the man ran off in fear for his safety.

“This occurred on a busy main road in Kettering, near to a field popular with dog walkers, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.