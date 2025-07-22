Man missing from Wellingborough may be in Northampton - police appeal
Officers are appealing for information to find a 48-year-old man known as Robert – who is described as 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with a shaved/bald head.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen missing man Robert, aged 48?
“Robert is missing from Wellingborough, and is believed to have travelled to Northampton at around 8.45pm last night (Monday, July 21).
“We don't have a current clothing description for Robert, who is described as 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with a shaved/bald head.
“If you have seen Robert or have information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPW1/2321/25.”
The spokesman added: “Robert, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”