Man missing from Corby last seen hours ago - police launch urgent appeal

Northants Police has appealed for anyone who has seen a man missing from Corby to get in touch urgently.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We’re appealing for help to find 33-year-old man Daniel who has been reported missing from Corby and has not been in touch with anyone since 7am today (Thursday, August 28).

“Daniel is 5ft 8in, of a slim build with strawberry blonde/ginger hair and a beard. He sometimes wears glasses. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Daniel or anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 495 of 28/08/25.

“If you have seen Daniel or know of his whereabouts, you can also report sightings online at https://orlo.uk/29aFm

“Likewise, Daniel if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay. You are not in trouble; we just want to make sure you are safe.”